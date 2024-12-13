Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Steal the Spotlight at Keerthy Suresh's Goa Wedding

Keerthy Suresh's wedding to Antony Thattil in Goa has become a star-studded affair, with several well-known celebrities attending the festivities. Among the most notable attendees are Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, two of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, whose presence has added extra glamour to the event.

A photo of Thalapathy Vijay surfaced on social media, where he was seen posing with other guests at the wedding. The Leo actor looked dapper in a shirt paired with a matching veshti, showcasing his classic style. Fans were excited to see the popular actor at the intimate gathering, adding to the buzz surrounding Keerthy’s wedding.

Trisha, who shares a close bond with Keerthy, was also spotted at the pre-wedding celebrations. Her attendance only amplified the star power of the event, making it a memorable occasion for fans and guests alike.

The presence of these two beloved actors at Keerthy’s wedding in Goa has created a lot of excitement among her fans, further elevating the celebration’s significance. As the wedding festivities continue, social media is flooded with glimpses of the stars enjoying the occasion.

