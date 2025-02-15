Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara: Intro Song Shot on a Grand Scale

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated film Vishwambhara is entering its final production stages under the direction of Vassishta, who impressed audiences with his debut film Bimbisara. Known for his ability to blend fantasy adventure with high-end VFX, Vassishta is bringing his unique vision to this ambitious project.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under UV Creations. The latest buzz around the film is the massive set in Shankarpally, Hyderabad, where the team has begun shooting Chiranjeevi's grand introduction song. The set has been designed under the supervision of AS Prakash, creating an extravagant visual experience for the song.

MM Keeravani has composed an energetic, mass-appealing track for this special song, which will be brought to life through Shobi Master’s choreography. With numerous dancers involved, the song promises to be a visual spectacle that will surely excite the fans.

Once this song is completed, the team will move forward to film another song, marking the final stages of production. Trisha Krishnan plays the lead actress, with Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor also playing key roles in this grand project. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Vishwambhara, which promises to be a major hit.