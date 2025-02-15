Manchu Vishnu Applies for a Role in Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Prabhas' much-anticipated film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is already creating a buzz even before the shoot begins. The film, in which Prabhas will be seen as a cop, has been generating excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Recently, the makers of Spirit announced a casting call, inviting actors from various age groups and backgrounds, including those with experience in films and theatre. Interestingly, actor Manchu Vishnu surprised everyone by submitting his application for the opportunity.

Vishnu himself confirmed this news on X, stating that he has officially applied. While casting calls are typically aimed at fresh talent, the makers of Spirit seem open to roping in experienced actors as well.

Now, the question remains—will Manchu Vishnu secure a role in Spirit? If he does, it would mark an exciting collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Meanwhile, Vishnu and Prabhas have already worked together in Kannappa, which is set for release in April.