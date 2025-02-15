Hyderabad Luxury Homes See Record Price Hike: Prices Soar 42%

Hyderabad's property sector is also seeing a huge boost in the price of luxury housing, with certain regions experiencing an astonishing 42% growth over the last five years. Hyderabad's luxury housing market has also performed better than other metros in the country, according to a recent report by Anarock Group.

The research revealed that Hyderabad's luxury residential properties, which cost more than Rs 1 crore, experienced a remarkable price appreciation of 42% over the period 2018-2024. Other large metros such as Bengaluru and Mumbai experienced a price appreciation of 27% over the same duration.

Key Highlights of the Study

Luxury residential price tags in Hyderabad went up from Rs 7,450/sq ft in 2018 to Rs 10,580/sq ft as of 2024.

Mid-range residential space in Hyderabad priced between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore has seen a hike in price tags of 23% over this same period of five years.

The lower-cost residential market, under Rs 40 lakh, experienced an appreciation of price by 16% during these last five years.

Hyderabad's high-end residential real estate market has beaten other big metros in the nation, while the city saw the maximum appreciation in price in the mid-end housing sector.

Experts Weigh In

As per Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, "The luxury residential market of Hyderabad has registered a noteworthy increase in prices on account of rising demand and shortage of supply. Hyderabad's expanding IT sector and infrastructure growth have been making the city appealing for luxury residential buyers."

What's Fueling the Price Growth?

There are many reasons behind the price growth of Hyderabad's luxury residential market. These are:

Growing demand from IT professionals and entrepreneurs

Scarce supply of luxury homes in prime areas

Development of infrastructure, including the Hyderabad Metro expansion

Increasing economic activity in the city, including the setup of new industries and startups

Overall, the luxury housing market in Hyderabad is seeing an unprecedented hike in prices, fueled by demand and tight supply. With the city still growing and expanding, chances are the luxury housing market will keep on drawing buyers and investors.

