Shraddha Das and Mahendran's Trikala trailer launched: Watch Trailer

Presented by Rithvik Vetsha, produced by Radhika, Srinivas, and co-produced by Sri Sai Deep Chatla and Venkat Ramesh Dadi, the film Trikala is directed by Mani Thellagutie. The movie stars Shraddha Das, Master Mahendran, Ajay, Sahithi Avancha, Amani, Prabhakar, Ambati Arjun, and Rowdy Rohini in key roles. Meanwhile, the trailer of the film was released.

The trailer opens with Tanikella Bharani’s dialogue: "The war is for the light of tomorrow... but this dark war of Asura seeks to destroy that light." The trailer features high-standard action sequences, graphics, and visual effects. Shraddha Das’s character, introduced as a psychiatrist handling a challenging case, stands out. Master Mahendran’s action sequences and Ajay’s powerful visuals towards the end of the trailer also captivate the audience.

The Trikala trailer launch event was grandly held by the film’s unit on Friday. During the event, Ajay mentioned, "Mani Sir narrated the story of Trikala to me two or three years ago. I wondered how they'd manage with the increasing budget. But up till now, I hadn’t seen anything. Today, I saw the trailer, and it’s fantastic. Mani and Srinivas Sir always focus on cinema. Everyone gave their best. Mahendran is a very senior artist. We have made a great film, and the quality is outstanding. Please support this film."

Ambati Arjun said, "After watching the Trikala trailer, everyone will understand what this movie is all about. The producers spent a huge amount based on Mani’s belief in this movie. It has turned out wonderfully. All the best to the film team."

Master Mahendran added, "The producers worked really hard for Trikala. There were several reshoots for this film, but they never questioned anything. Mani has made this film beautifully. He is a very talented person. I am thankful to Mani for giving me this wonderful opportunity. The cameraman worked hard, and Ajay is a great actor. I learned a lot from him. It was a pleasure working with Ravi Varma. Sahithi is a wonderful person. Shraddha Das pays attention to every detail. Thanks to everyone who worked on our movie. Trikala will be releasing this summer. Please support it."

Ravi Varma said, "The Trikala trailer is really good. Even though I started with a small role, I was involved throughout the movie. It has turned out amazing. Despite the challenges, the director and producers stood firm and made sure the movie was completed. This film needs everyone’s support."

Sahithi remarked, "It was a pleasure acting in Trikala. The trailer has come out wonderfully, and the movie will be just as amazing. It will entertain all kinds of audiences. Thanks to the director and producers for giving me this opportunity. Please watch and support our film in theaters."

Director Mani said, "I first narrated the story to Ajay. He advised me to pay special attention to the VFX. We have named this Trikala Cinematic Universe in the trailer. Ambati Arjun shot his part in one day. What it means will unfold in the future. Mahendran worked alongside me every day on this film. I didn’t want to reveal too much about Sahithi’s character, but it will be a surprising role. Ravi Varma was always worried about whether everything would fall into place on set. Sai Deep and Venkat Ramesh worked hard on set. The music by Shazith Humayun and Harshvardhan Rameshwar is fantastic. Our producers, Radhika and Srinivas, worked tirelessly for this movie. We have given up a lot for this film. My writing and direction team supported me immensely. Ajay stood by us throughout the journey. Our film is coming out this summer. Please support it."

Producer Radhika said, "Thanks to everyone who attended the Trikala trailer launch event. We made Trikala to promote Sanatana Dharma and show our superheroes to the world. Like Batman, Superman, and Spiderman, our Trikala will be there to protect us regardless of time. If you want to know more about Trikala, you’ll have to watch the movie. We hope for media and audience support."

Producer Srinivas said, "The movie required extensive CGI work, which is why it has taken time. Our mythology has heroes like Hanuman and Bhima, and we wanted to create a fictional hero. That’s how Trikala came into being. We plan to release the film this summer."

Co-producer Sai Deep said, "We’ve worked very hard on Trikala. The support from our artists has been invaluable. Pras Mani and Mahendran did an outstanding job. We made this film to promote Sanatana Dharma. We are inspired by Pawan Kalyan to move forward."

Co-producer Venkat Ramesh said, "Everyone worked with great dedication for Trikala. We gave our all, and now we need support from the media and the audience."

Cinematographer Pawan shared, "Mani Sir supported me throughout the Trikala journey. The film has turned out beautifully."

Music Director Shajith said, "I’m from Kerala. I thank Mani Sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. The film has turned out great, and everyone will know what this movie is about once it’s released."

Lyricist Rakendu Mouli said, "I’ve known Mani for many years, and he’s made Trikala wonderfully. It’s a fantasy thriller, and it’s going to be an amazing film. Watching this in theaters will be a thrill. I’ve written some great songs for this movie. Everyone should watch it in theaters."

The Trikala film has stunning visuals by cinematographer Pawan Chennna and showcases a pan-India scale. The music by Shazith Humayun and Harshvardhan Rameshwar is phenomenal, and the VFX is next level. This trailer has raised the excitement around the film. The makers are planning to release it as a special summer film in April.