As Dheeraj Dhoopar goes full-throttle on his south cinema debut, he says television will always be his first love

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Television star Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with his upcoming movie ‘Kalavaram’, has said that television will always be his first love as the medium not just marked his entry into the entertainment industry but also made him reach greater heights professionally.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and said that his south debut was always something he had in mind, but his commitments to television kept him occupied.

He said, “As everyone knows, TV is extremely demanding, with shoots running six to seven days a week. However, I believe opportunities come at the right time, and this felt like the perfect moment for me”.

He further mentioned, “I’ve always wanted to be part of all forms of entertainment, OTT, television, and films. Now that I’m getting the chance to connect with my fans through different platforms, I’m really enjoying it. TV will always be my first love, and I am still open to doing TV but I’ve also wanted to explore other mediums”.

The actor shared that there wasn’t any concrete plan initially with regards to his debut in south cinema, and all of it happened organically.

He told IANS, “I had gone to meet the producer, and before I knew it, I was on board. I always wanted to be a part of Tollywood, but due to prior commitments, I couldn’t explore it earlier. Now, stepping into this industry as an antagonist, playing the villain, feels incredibly fulfilling”.

Dheeraj started shooting for his Telugu debut last month in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. At the time, he took to his Instagram to share the update about the film with a series of photos. He shared a clip of the scene he shot for Kalavaram in which he looked a bit confused. He also shared some pictures from the sets of the film and a photo of the clapboard.

