Supreme Court 2025 Calendar: Summer Holidays Has Partial Working Days!

Supreme Court Unveils 2025 Calendar: Summer Holidays Now "Partial Working Days"

The Supreme Court of India has officially released its calendar for 2025, revealing a notable change in terminology - summer holidays are now referred to as "partial working days" . However, this change in nomenclature doesn't necessarily indicate a shift in the nature of summer holidays. Regular court proceedings will remain suspended, with only vacation benches hearing urgent cases, while essential registry services continue to operate .

Partial Working Days: May 26, 2025, to July 14, 2025

Full Working Days Resume: July 14, 2025

Registry Operation: Throughout partial working days, except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

Special Registry Operation: Last Saturday of partial working days (July 12, 2025)

Vacation Benches: As per established practice, vacation benches will operate during partial working days, ensuring accessibility to justice for urgent cases . This move maintains the balance between providing essential services and allowing for a summer recess.

The Supreme Court's calendar outlines holidays and working days for the upcoming year, providing clarity for judges, lawyers, and litigants . While some argue that courts should reduce or eliminate vacations to tackle pending cases, judges have emphasized the importance of research and judgment writing during this time .