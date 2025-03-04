Supreme Court Turns Serious over Telangana Government's Delay in BRS MLAs Disqualification Case

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued notices to the Telangana government and others over pleas alleging a delay by the assembly speaker in the disqualification of BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress party after the elections last year.

The bench comprising justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih sought responses from the state government, the speaker's office, the Telangana legislative assembly secretary, and the Election Commission of India, alongside the defected lawmakers. Supreme court revealed that further hearing on the matter has been scheduled for the 25th of this month.

Speaking around the same, Justice BR Gavai had some harsh words to say about the delay. He opined that democratic issues like this should be resolved quickly and that there shouldn't be any delayed responses to the honorable court. While agreeing to give the required time to the government to respond, BR Gavai said that the matter shouldn't end up being "Operation Success but Patient Dead."

It is important to note that two pleas challenge the November 2024 order of the Telangana High Court regarding the disqualification of three MLAs who defected to Congress, while the second plea pertains to seven more legislators who defected.