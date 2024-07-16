Shankar and Kamal Haasan's 'Bharateeyudu 2' is Epic Disaster!

Director Shankar and Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" was one of the most highly anticipated Pan-Indian movies since its initial announcement. However, the film failed to live up to fans' expectations with its teaser, trailer, and songs. Despite the excitement of witnessing Shankar and Kamal Haasan's collaboration on the big screen, fans were left disappointed.

From its first showing, Bharateeyudu 2 movie received negative reviews primarily due to its weak storytelling. The much-hyped film failed to perform well at the box office, marking it as a failure. Its inability to sustain audience interest beyond its opening weekend led to empty theatres in its second week, solidifying its status as a disastrous Pan-Indian film.

The movie's box office earnings suffered greatly as a result. Its worldwide collection barely crossed ten crores by Monday, covering its budget. In Tamil Nadu, the film struggled even to reach two crores on Monday. At the same time, in the Telugu states, it managed just one crore, indicating dismal overall earnings.

As the weeks progressed, "Indian 2" faded from the audience's memory, overshadowed by newer releases. Ultimately, its poor box office performance has deemed it a recent Pan-India disaster.

