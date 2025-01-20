Sankranthiki Vasthunam BO Collections: 100 Crore Plus Share Worldwide in 6 Days, Sets Record

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is continuing to break box office records. This Anil Ravipudi directorial venture has now achieved an all-time industry milestone, raking in 12.5 Cr share in the Telugu states and 16.12 Cr share worldwide on its 6th day. The film has set a new benchmark by recording the highest 6th day collections for any Telugu movie, surpassing the 9 Cr+ share of Rajamouli’s RRR on its 6th day. In addition to this, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has already crossed the 100 Cr+ share mark worldwide.

The film is also minting big revenues overseas, having crossed the 2 Million mark in North America. Trade pundits are forecasting that it will easily cross the 3 Million milestone by the time its full run concludes.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has already become the highest earner for Venkatesh in North America, while also marking a new high for director Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju in the region.