U19 WC: Nigeria, USA women record historic wins; Australia edge Bangladesh in nail-biting thriller

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 20 (IANS) Day three of the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup saw Nigeria and USA claim their first-ever victories in their history of playing the tournament, while Australia edged Bangladesh in a nail-biting thriller to get their second win of the competition.

The biggest story of day three’s action so far belonged to Nigeria, who beat New Zealand by two runs in Sarawak, to record their first win in their first-ever appearance at a global tournament in women's cricket.

In a reduced 13-over match, captain Lucky Piety led the charge by hitting Nigeria’s first World Cup six, but New Zealand hit back, applying the squeeze and claiming two wickets to see Nigeria slip to 28/3 after the powerplay.

Lilian Ude top-scored with 19 before a four off the final ball from Omosigho Eguakun saw Nigeria set New Zealand a target 66 to win. Nigeria took their first World Cup wicket off their first ball as Kate Irwin was run out without facing before her opening partner Emma McLeod was dismissed for three.

Eve Wolland and Anika Todd scored patiently, but their dismissals gave Nigeria renewed hope. Lilian bowled a perfect final over, conceding only six runs with a run out on the final ball as Nigeria claimed a special and historic win.

In Johor, Isani Vaghela picked three wickets while Disha Dhingra made 46 runs as USA got their first World Cup win with an impressive nine-wicket win over Ireland. Alice Walsh scored 15 of Ireland’s first 16 runs before becoming her side’s first wicket as she was bowled by Aditi Chudasama.

The off-spinner took the first and last wickets in the innings, with Isani picking up 3-10 as she ran through the middle order, leaving Ireland at 59/7 in the 14th over, and were eventually all out for 74.

Disha led the charge of USA’s chase by making 46 of 33 balls, hitting seven boundaries before she was bowled by Lara McBride to end a 75-run opening partnership with Chetna Reddy Pagydyala. A first-ball four from Isani sealed a momentous victory for the USA inside 10 overs.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Australia restricted Bangladesh to 91/9, before being in trouble in the chase and eventually got over the line by two wickets in the final over to win a nervy match.

Pushed into batting first, Bangladesh slipped to 18/3 in the fourth over, before Afia Ashima top-scored with 29 off 34 balls, laced with three boundaries as Bangladesh posted 91/9. In their chase, Ines McKeon scored three boundaries in a row before being run out for 14, after having survived being dropped on the same delivery in an eventful third over.

Australia picked up regular boundaries thanks to captain Lucy Hamilton making 30, but lost five wickets for 17 runs as Jannatul Maoua took three huge wickets. But nerves of steel from Ella Briscoe (11 not out) and Tegan Williamson (three not out) saw Australia reach home with four balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Nigeria 65/6 (Lilian Ude 19, Piety Lucky 18; Hannah Francis 1-4, Anika Tauwhare 1-6) beat New Zealand 63/6 (Anika Todd 19, Tash Wakelin 18; Peace Usen 1-5, Piety Lucky 1-8) by two runs

Ireland 75 all out in 17.4 overs (Alice Walsh 16, Lara McBride 13; Isani Vaghela 3-10, Ritu Singh 2-8) lost to USA 79/1 in 9.4 overs (Disha Dhingra 46, Chetna Reddy Pagydyala 23 not out; Lara McBride 1-9) by nine wickets

Bangladesh 91/9 (Afia Ashima Era 29, Mst Sumaiya Akther Suborna 13; Tegan Williamson 2-12, Caoimhe Bray 2-18) lost to Australia 92/8 in 19.2 overs (Lucy Hamilton 30, Kate Pelle 16; Jannatul Maoua 3-15, Habiba Islam Pinky 1-12) by two wickets

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.