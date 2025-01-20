Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Karan Veer Mehra Wins the Trophy, Defeats Vivian Dsena

Actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged victorious in the highly anticipated season 18 of Bigg Boss, clinching the title in a thrilling finale after securing more votes than fellow finalist Vivian Dsena. The announcement came early Monday, following the elimination of Rajat Dalal, which left just two contestants standing—Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena.

Before the grand announcement, host Salman Khan took a trip down memory lane, recapping the duo’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Reflecting on their time together, Karan Veer Mehra shared that he would always cherish his friendship with Vivian and credited the show for transforming him into a better person.

As the tension built, Salman Khan engaged in his signature playful antics, engaging both the audience and ex-contestants in a guessing game. Finally, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived—Salman declared Karan Veer Mehra as the winner of the season, leaving the actor overwhelmed with emotion.

Mehra’s victory was met with hugs and cheers from his fellow housemates, including Shilpa Shirodkar and other friends. His emotional response highlighted the significance of the journey, which had been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Despite a rocky start, Mehra found his stride in the later weeks, gaining a strong fan following with his candid nature and unapologetic attitude.

The finale saw six contestants vying for the title, including Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal, who was eliminated just before the top two were revealed.

Karan Veer Mehra’s dramatic rise to victory in Bigg Boss season 18 is a testament to his resilience, determination, and the friendships forged throughout the show.