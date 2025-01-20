Residents express gratitude as PM Surya Ghar scheme launched in Poonch

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Government’s initiative to promote renewable energy through the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme has reached Poonch, a district located along the India-Pakistan Line of Control (LoC).

The scheme was inaugurated in Poonch with Satpal Sharma, a resident of Power House Mohalla, Ward No. 8, becoming its first beneficiary.

Expressing his happiness, Satpal Sharma remarked, “I am the first person to install this solar induction under the Prime Minister’s scheme. Earlier, we faced frequent disruptions and power cuts, but this will no longer be an issue. I encourage all residents of Poonch to take advantage of this scheme.”

Satpal Sharma has installed a 3-kilowatt solar panel on the roof of his house. The solar panel system, costing approximately Rs 1.68 lakh, has been subsidised by the government, with Sharma receiving a subsidy of Rs 94,000.

The solar installation is expected to provide 24-hour electricity, significantly improving the quality of life for Sharma and his family.

The scheme has brought a sense of relief to many families in the region who have long suffered from inconsistent electricity supply.

Satpal’s relative, Nishchal Sharma, shared his thoughts on the initiative, “In Poonch, the condition of electricity was a major problem. Power cuts used to disrupt children’s studies and our daily activities.”

“We live near the border and are grateful that PM Modi thought about us and introduced this scheme. Power cuts were a constant problem. Children couldn’t study, motors stopped working, and inverters often failed. Now, solar panels with capacities of 1kW, 2kW, and 3kW are being installed here. The best part is that these panels come with a 25-year warranty. We thank Prime Minister Modi for this life-changing initiative.”

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is transforming India’s energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024, this groundbreaking initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.