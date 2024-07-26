Is Sai Pallavi in a Relationship with a Married Actor Who Has Two Kids?

Sai Pallavi is once again the target of rumours reported by one of the major Indian news networks. The rumours say that the Fidaa actress is allegedly dating a married actor and has two kids. According to the insiders, this is an entirely baseless rumour that targeted Sai Pallavi ahead of her 'Ramayana'.

The actress's fans and supporters say that this rumour was spread because of her role as Sita in Ramayana. It is believed that they are using PR to spread this harmful rumour about the actress as they don't like her in the role of Sita pairing with Ranbir Kapoor.

The Love Story actress chose to stay silent and robust even when she was accused of dating a married man in the past. Following the same pattern, these rumours are spread because of jealousy and rivalry. Her fans are worrying about the actress and advise her to ignore these rumours, focus on her acting, and show complete support.

Despite the harmful rumour buzz on the internet, Sai Pallavi is seen focusing on her crucial role in the upcoming Ramayana movie to make a significant impact in the film industry.

