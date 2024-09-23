Rhea Singha is Miss Universe India 2024

Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024, emerging as the epitome of beauty, grace, and talent from a pool of 51 finalists. Rhea was contestant #36 who created history. The grand gala ceremony was held on September 22, 2024 (Sunday).

The closely contested event saw Pranjal Priya (#34) named as the 1st Runner-Up, followed by Chhavi Verg (#16), who secured the 2nd Runner-Up title. Sushmita Roy (#47) and Ruopfuzhano Whiso (#39) rounded off the top placements as the 3rd and 4th Runners-Up, respectively.

Hosted by renowned personalities Lance Raymundo and Ngo Ngoc Gia Han, the evening was a spectacle of glamour and excitement. The contestants kicked off the event with an electrifying opening dance, setting the tone for a night of celebration. The panel of judges, featuring former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, was introduced with much fanfare, adding to the allure of the evening.

The competition itself was a showcase of elegance and poise, featuring key segments such as the Swimsuit and Evening Gown rounds. The highlight, however, was the Q&A session for the Top 10 finalists, which tested not only their confidence but also their intelligence and ability to articulate thoughts under pressure.

Urvashi Rautela, a celebrated figure in the world of pageantry, delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the importance of the platform in empowering young women. Her words resonated deeply with the audience, setting the stage for the crowning moment.

The night culminated in Rhea Singha’s coronation, marking the beginning of her journey to represent India at the prestigious Miss Universe 2024 competition. Her victory signals a bright future as she steps onto the global stage, ready to make her mark.

