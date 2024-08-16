Reviews, Ratings Summary: Mr Bachchan, Double iSmart, Aay, Thangalaan

August 15, 2024, witnessed a slew of movie releases. On the eve of Independence Day, Ravi Teja - Harish Shankar's Mr Bachchan, Ram Pothineni - Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart, Narne Nithin's Aay and Vikram's Thangalaan have hit the screens. Here is a summary of reviews of these films. Take a look.

Mr Bachchan

"Mr Bachchan" attempts to recreate the magic of the 2018 Hindi film "Raid," which was based on a real-life income tax raid in the 1980s. However, this Telugu remake fails to capture the essence of the original. Director Harish Shankar, known for his successful adaptations, misses the mark here by infusing outdated comedy and forced romantic subplots that do little to enhance the story.

The romance between the lead characters, meant to add depth, instead drags down the pacing, making the first half feel unnecessarily long. The much-anticipated raid sequences lack the necessary drama and tension, resulting in a flat and uninspired narrative.

Sakshi Post Rating for Mr Bachchan: 2/5

Double iSmart

"Double iSmart" fails to live up to the expectations set by its predecessor. Despite Ram Pothineni's best efforts to energize the screen, the film suffers from a repetitive and uninspired narrative. The plot, which had potential with its intriguing premise of a memory transfer between the hero and villain, is weighed down by outdated storytelling techniques and lackluster execution.

The film's biggest downfall is its reliance on clichés. Puri Jagannadh rehashes elements from his previous works, making the movie feel like a recycled blend of "Paisa Vasool," "Liger," and "iSmart Shankar." This lack of originality drains the excitement from the story, leaving the audience with a sense of déjà vu rather than anticipation.

Moreover, the comedy track, particularly Ali’s role, is a glaring misstep.

Sakshi Post Rating for Double iSmart: 2/5

Thangalaan

Though the story is exciting, the filmmakers still need to connect the audience with the movie. According to the audience review of the film, this is one of Pa Ranjith's weakest creations. With an exciting story, the poor screenplay could have blended better.

The main cast showcased outstanding performances, but the story screenplay was slow and lacking in elevation. Most of the audience said that this movie was a disappointment. With poor screenplay, the background score and music from GV Prakash Kumar managed to elevate and entertain the audience.

Some scenes of Thangalaan are worth watching, such as the one where Vikram wears a pant shirt for the first time, and women wear blouses. These scenes gave the viewers goosebumps. However, the inconsistency of these scenes disappointed the fans and audience.

Sakshi Post Rating for Thangalaan: 2/5

Aay

Aay showcases comedic sensibilities, but the heavy influence of Jathiratnalu is hard to ignore. The film’s core, which focuses on love and friendship between people from different castes, is a promising premise. However, the director's over-reliance on humour detracts from the serious and emotional undertones that such a story demands.

The first half of the film may be filled with laughs, but it falters as it approaches the interval, losing momentum and becoming bogged down by repetitive and dragged-out sequences. The narrative only regains some seriousness during the pre-climax and climax, but by then, the damage is done. The film, which had the potential to become a cult classic, instead ends up as a missed opportunity, failing to rise above the level of a decent entertainer.

Sakshi Post Rating for Aay: 2.5/5