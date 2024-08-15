Mr Bachchan Movie Review, Rating

Review: A Disappointing Reunion for Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar

After a long hiatus, Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar have reunited, following their previous success with "Mirapakay." Their latest offering, "Mr. Bachchan," is a Telugu remake of Hindi movie Raid (2018). Despite the excitement surrounding this collaboration, the film falls short of expectations.

What is the story about?:

The film follows Bachchan (Ravi Teja), a dedicated income tax officer who is temporarily suspended from his duties. During this break, he returns to his village, where he meets and falls in love with Jikki (Bhagyashri Borse), a local girl of mixed Marwadi-Telugu heritage.

While on suspension, Bachchan showcases his musical talents by performing in a local orchestra, charming Jikki with his renditions of Kumar Sanu's songs. Their romance quickly blossoms, leading both families to agree to a marriage. However, just days before the wedding, Bachchan is called back to duty to lead a high-stakes raid on Mutyam Jaggayya, a corrupt Member of Parliament who has hoarded a significant amount of black money.

The central question becomes whether Bachchan can successfully complete his mission and still make it to his wedding on time.

Performances:

Ravi Teja's portrayal of an income tax officer brings a fresh perspective to his usual energetic roles. While the character suits him well, the film’s predictable and routine scenes don't allow him to fully shine. Bhagyashri Borse, a newcomer, who garnered attention with her dance performances during promotions, delivers a lackluster on-screen performance, adding little to the film.

Jagapathi Babu, introduced as a formidable MP, unfortunately, loses his impact as the story progresses, devolving into a typical, unconvincing villain. Siddu Jonnalagadda's special appearance is the saving grace. Siddu shines with his cameo. Satya’s comedy has its moments but quickly grows tiresome, while 'Jabardasth' Chammak Chandra’s attempts at humor fall flat, highlighting the film's weak script.

Technical Aspects:

The songs are one of the few bright spots in "Mr. Bachchan." Tracks like "Sitar," “Reppal Dappulu,” and “Nallanchu Tellacheera” are visually appealing, thanks to Ayananka Bose’s vibrant cinematography and impressive production design. However, the editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, known for his work on ‘KGF,’ lacks the finesse expected, contributing to the film's uneven pacing.

The screenplay is the film's biggest flaw, failing to build the necessary tension or excitement for a story centered around a high-stakes raid. The dialogue writing, while adequate, cannot salvage the lackluster script.

Highlights:

Visually appealing songs

Drawbacks:

Lack of intensity and seriousness in the narrative

Weak and poorly executed raid sequences

Subpar comedy

Disjointed screenplay

Analysis:

"Mr. Bachchan" attempts to recreate the magic of the 2018 Hindi film "Raid," which was based on a real-life income tax raid in the 1980s. However, this Telugu remake fails to capture the essence of the original. Director Harish Shankar, known for his successful adaptations, misses the mark here by infusing outdated comedy and forced romantic subplots that do little to enhance the story.

The romance between the lead characters, meant to add depth, instead drags down the pacing, making the first half feel unnecessarily long. The much-anticipated raid sequences lack the necessary drama and tension, resulting in a flat and uninspired narrative.

Despite Ravi Teja's best efforts, his attempts to channel iconic actors through dance and dialogue fall short of providing the intended entertainment. The film's illogical twists and a contrived subplot involving a television actress further detract from the story’s credibility.

While the film does benefit from colorful song sequences and Ravi Teja's screen presence, these elements are not enough to save it from mediocrity. "Mr. Bachchan" ultimately fails to engage or entertain, offering a watered-down version of what could have been a gripping tale.

Bottom Line: Bad Remake!