Crisis not over, democracy still under threat: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the crisis is not over as democracy is still under threat due to the incumbent NDA government.

“The crisis is not over in the country. There was a threat to dilute the Constitution before the Lok Sabha election and that is still not over under the NDA government. They (those in power) have a problem with the Constitution because of their ideology,” said Sharad Pawar while addressing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) joint rally.

He said that in the recently held Parliament session, the Prime Minister did not come to the House even for a single day.

“At the flag hoisting ceremony on Thursday, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the second row. When I was LoP, my seating arrangement was with the Cabinet ministers. If they think that Rahul Gandhi's reputation is lost then they are wrong because the position of LoP is dignified. When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the LoP Sushma Swaraj was given a seat in the front row with the Cabinet ministers. The Leader of the Opposition is an institution and its dignity should be maintained,” the senior Pawar said.

He added that if people want to see a changed Maharashtra then they have no option but to change the government in the state.

“The MVA thwarted the MahaYuti’s attempt to pass the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill 2024 wherein an imprisonment of five to seven years was proposed for protests on the streets but the MVA did not make it happen,” he said.

Pawar said that the MVA partners and supporting parties will be accommodated with respect and people will witness a good government.

“We will fight this battle united,” Pawar said.

NCP SP MP Supriya Sule also lashed out at the MahaYuti government saying that it has mixed up love and transactions, adding that their relationship was only related to votes.

“Our brothers did not know about the sister’s relationship. When money comes into love, it is not a relationship. My brothers made mistakes in love and business. Rs 1500 cannot buy a sister’s relationship. MahaYuti government’s relationship to sisters is only related to votes,” Sule said while commenting on MahaYuti’s flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

She said that the MahaYuti government is implementing many schemes but no one remembered their sisters during the Lok Sabha elections but these schemes were launched after the dismal performance in Lok Sabha.

“Love does not have business and money and business does not have love. If money comes into love, it cannot be called a relationship. So it is unfortunate for the Maharashtra government that they did not understand the difference between business and love,” Sule said.

