Watch NTR's Devara New Glimpse: Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira!

"Devara," the highly anticipated film starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Koratala Shiva, has generated even more excitement among fans. On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the filmmakers surprised everyone by revealing a glimpse of his look in the movie.

Saif Ali Khan's role as the antagonist Bhaira in "Devara" greatly increases expectations for the film. The release of spectacular visuals, background music, and Saif's impressive appearance has further heightened anticipation. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 27.

