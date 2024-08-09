Rashmika Mandanna opposite Jr NTR in #NTRNeel

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to romance Jr NTR in #NTRNeel which launched formally today. While an official announcement is still awaited, it is strongly buzzed that Rashmika has been zeroed in on for the female lead. KGF fame Prashanth Neel is all set to make an ultra-mass film.

After Pushpa, this is going to be a plum project for Rashmika Mandanna.

Touted to be a period crime film set in 1969, NTR is likely to play Drug Lord Khun Sa. Khun Sa, notoriously called Opium King. Khun Sa was a dreaded drug lord who had his operations on the borders of China, Bhutan, and India and was responsible for geopolitical tensions.

After Devara, NTR is likely to start shooting for Prashanth Neel's film. Ravi Basur is going to compose the soundtrack. This untitled film is scheduled for release on January 9, 2026.

Also Read: #NTRNeel: NTR as Drug Lord Khun Sa