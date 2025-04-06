Jacqueline Fernandez performs the funeral rites for her mother

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez left for a heavenly abode on Sunday. The 'Kick' actress performed her mother's last rites, along with her father, Elroy Fernandez.

Jacqueline's 'Fateh' co-star Sonu Sood was also seen offering his condolences to the grieving family. A video is doing rounds on social media where Jacqueline's father is seen exiting the crematorium after saying his final goodbye. He was visibly teary-eyed as attempted to keep his composure.

Kim Fernandez was admitted to the ICU on March 24 after suffering a stroke. Jacqueline reportedly rushed home to be with her ailing mother after learning about her health. Kim Fernandez lived in Manama, Bahrain faced a similar health scare back in 2022, after which she was hospitalized in Bahrain.

Jacqueline and her father were spotted outside the Lilavati Hospital after Kim Fernandez was admitted following the stroke. Jacqueline’s 'Kick' co-star, Salman Khan, was also clicked by the shutterbugs at the hospital as he visited her mother.

Going by the reports, Jacqueline was roped in to perform at IPL 2025, however, she decided to withdraw from the event to be with her mother.

The reports claimed that Jacqueline was supposed to perform at the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26, but she opted out to be with her ailing mother.

Jacqueline was believed to be very close to her mother and credited her for being her emotional anchor and support system. The two shared a strong bond, and Jacqueline has been vocal about the influence her mother had on her life and career.

Kim Fernandez met her husband in Bahrain back in the 1980s when she was working as an air hostess. The couple later got married and welcomed four children. Jacqueline is the youngest with one elder sister and two elder brothers.

