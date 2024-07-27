Ranveer Singh's Action Thriller with Uri Director Aditya Dhar: Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna

It is official. Ranveer Singh has joined forces with National Award-winning director Aditya Dhar for his second directorial. Aditya made an impressive debut with Uri which garnered him a National Award.

Touted to be an Action Thriller, the untitled film is headlined by Ranveer Singh and it also features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, among several others.

This crazy project is bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. This film marks Aditya Dhar's second directorial.

Reports have it that the film is tentatively titled as Dhrurandhar and it is a gangster drama involving many thrills and twists with loads of action.