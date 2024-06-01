Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Spotted Having Fun at Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash

Bollywood celebrities descended upon Italy and France from May 29 to June 1 for the second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. New pictures surfaced online showing stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan enjoying the lavish cruise party.

Ranveer posed with a fan in Cannes, sporting an all-black ensemble with a hat and beard.

Meanwhile, Sara explored the French city's streets with friends, as seen in photos shared by her friend Ahilya Mehta.

Other A-list guests for the celebrities included Shah Rukh Khan with children Aryan and Suhana, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Disha Patani, and influencer Orhan Awatramani.

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Nuptials on July 12

This cruise marked the second pre-wedding event for Ambani and Merchant before their July 12 marriage. The first celebration occurred in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March 2024.

After the wedding, a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony will take place on July 13, followed by another celebration on July 14. The three-day event will be held at Jio World Centre, the same venue as Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's 2019 nuptials.