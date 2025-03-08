SkyForce OTT Release on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Sky Force has made its debut on Amazon Prime Video, six weeks after its theatrical release. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and featuring supporting roles by Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, is currently available for rent at ₹349. It will have its full-fledged OTT release on Prime Video starting March 21, 2025. The action-drama, set during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war, focuses on India's first airstrike on the Pakistani Sargodha airbase. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

The plot follows Wing Commander Ahuja (Akshay Kumar), who investigates a cover-up after Squadron Leader Vijaya (Veer Pahariya) disappears during a deadly surprise attack. The film showcases the courage and sacrifice of Vijaya, who is posthumously honored after years of investigation. The character of Vijaya is based on Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC, though there has been controversy over the film's portrayal of the character as a Tamil, instead of a Kodava, leading to backlash among some communities.

Despite receiving positive reviews, Sky Force underperformed at the box office, grossing between ₹144 and ₹168.60 crore worldwide. It was banned in several Arab Gulf countries, including Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Sky Force will be available for a full OTT release on Amazon Prime Video from March 21, 2025.