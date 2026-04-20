Ram Charan’s Peddi: Samyuktha Menon likely for special song

The much-anticipated pan-India film Peddi, starring Ram Charan, continues to generate strong buzz with its latest update. Reports suggest that actress Samyuktha Menon is likely to feature in a special song alongside the star.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is currently in the final stages of production. While most of the shoot has already been completed, a special dance number remains pending, which has now become a major talking point among fans and industry circles.

Initially, several names such as Mrunal Thakur and Manasa Varanasi were rumored for the song. However, the latest buzz indicates that Samyuktha Menon has emerged as the frontrunner for the high-energy track.

Samyuktha, who recently impressed audiences with her glamorous dance performances, is said to have been approached by the makers after her strong screen presence and energetic moves caught attention. If finalized, this special number is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, along with a strong supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani. The music is composed by Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

Originally planned for an earlier release, Peddi has been pushed to June 2026 to accommodate pending work, including the shoot of this special song and post-production enhancements.

While an official confirmation about Samyuktha Menon’s inclusion is still awaited, the update has already created excitement among fans, who are eager to see her share screen space with Ram Charan in what promises to be a mass entertainer.