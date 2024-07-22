Rajinikanth gives update about Vettaiyan, Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth today said that the release date of his movie, Vettaiyan, hasn't been finalized as yet. Dubbing works are yet to be completed, he added. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel.

How about Coolie? Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently filming it at a fast clip. The film will hit the screens in 2025.

Rajini also said that he has watched Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. "The film is good," the legendary actor said. Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar.

After Vettaiyan and Coolie, Rajini will be doing Nelson Dhilipkumar-directed Jailer 2.