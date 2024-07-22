Superstar's Ex-Wife Says She Is Happy After Divorce!

Amir Khan's Ex-Wife, Kiran Rao, expressed her thoughts on her divorce from the actor. She says that she was happy with the divorce and how she and her husband, Amir Khan, took time to get the divorce. She added that it was a very happy divorce and that she got support from her and Amir Khan's family. The couple announced their divorce in July 2021.

Speaking on a recent show with Faye D'Souza, director of 'Laapata Ladies,' Rao commented, "Relationships need to be redefined from time to time because we change as human beings as we grow. We need different things, and this (divorce) is what I felt would make me happy and has made me very happy, honestly,".

Rao also reflected on her life before and after Amir Khan, noting, "Before Aamir, I was single for a very long time. I enjoyed my independence. I was lonely, but now I have Azad (her son), so I tend not to be lonely. I think loneliness is the only thing that most people are a bit worried about when they get divorced or lose a partner. I haven't felt lonely at all. I am supported by both his family and mine. So, it has been only good stuff. It's been a very happy divorce."

The director revealed her emotional struggle to get a divorce after a 15-year marriage. She says that the couple took a long time to become emotionally stronger for this decision. Her relationship with Amir Khan is strong, and she co-parents Azad.

The couple met 20 years ago when Kiran Rao worked as an assistant director for Amir Khan's Lagan. They got married in 2005, had a son, and got a mutual divorce in 2021.