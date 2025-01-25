Rajamouli Captures Mahesh Babu's Passport, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

SSMB29: Rajamouli’s Big Announcement with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially announced his next film, tentatively called SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The director revealed the news in a fun and creative way, saying he has "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) and taken away his passport because the actor will be busy filming the movie.

Mahesh Babu responded to Rajamouli’s post by quoting a popular line from his 2006 hit Pokiri, saying, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu, loosely meaning 'Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself'",showing his excitement and commitment to the project.

Priyanka Chopra also confirmed her role in the film by commenting “finally” on the announcement post, hinting at a new chapter in her career as she joins this highly anticipated film.

Fans of Mahesh Babu have been calling him the "lion" ever since he voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of The Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan voiced the Hindi version of the same character.

On January 2, 2025, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu launched SSMB29 with a special ceremony in Hyderabad. The event was decorated with flowers and posters of Rajamouli’s previous films. The film’s shooting officially began in January 2025.

The movie is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli, with an epic adventure story in the works. While the full cast is yet to be revealed, rumors suggest Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran may also be part of the film, though there’s no official confirmation yet.

SSMB29 is expected to hit theaters in 2028, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about this exciting project!

