Pushpa 2: Ticket Pricing and Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

The much-anticipated Pushpa 2 is already creating a buzz, with ticket prices and premiere shows dominating discussions. Allu Arjun stars in the lead role, with Sukumar directing and producing the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film's release has sparked debates on ticket pricing, particularly in Telangana, where the government has given special permission for premiere shows a day earlier in the Nizam region.

In Telangana, the government has allowed special shows from 9:30 PM, with the ticket prices for premiere shows being significantly higher. For single screens, the ticket price can be increased to Rs. 1121, and for multiplexes, it can go up to Rs. 1239, excluding GST. For the first four days of screening, single screens will be allowed to sell tickets for Rs. 354, while multiplex tickets can go for Rs. 531. From the 5th to the 12th day, the prices will drop to Rs. 300.9 for single screens and Rs. 472 for multiplexes. After the 13th day until the 29th day, the rates will further reduce to Rs. 200.6 and Rs. 354, respectively.

The focus now shifts to Andhra Pradesh, where there are rumors about whether the ticket prices will follow Telangana’s model or if they will be different. The AP government is reportedly willing to grant flexibility, but producers are pushing for higher ticket prices. The situation is further complicated by the political landscape, with discussions surrounding Allu Arjun’s past support for YCP MLA candidate Shilpa Ravichandra Reddy, which led to tensions with both Jana Sena and TDP cadre.

