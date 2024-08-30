Nagarjuna Charges Bomb: 24 Crore Remuneration for Rajinikanth's Coolie?

In a thrilling development for cinema enthusiasts, actor Nagarjuna has been confirmed as a cast member for the highly anticipated Tamil film Coolie. The announcement was made on Nagarjuna's birthday, marking a significant addition to the film’s lineup. The movie, set to release in 2025, is directed by the acclaimed Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars the legendary Rajinikanth in a leading role.

The film also features prominent actors Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj, adding to the excitement surrounding this project. With its star-studded cast and a seasoned director at the helm, Coolie has quickly become one of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films in recent times.

Insider sources reveal that Nagarjuna is commanding an impressive Rs 24 crore for his role in the film. His character, named Simon, is reported to be a formidable don, showcasing Nagarjuna’s versatility and magnetic screen presence. An official poster released on Thursday coinciding with Nagarjuna's birthday (29 August) offered fans a glimpse of Nagarjuna's character, further heightening the anticipation for the film’s release.

In a heartfelt tweet, Nagarjuna expressed his enthusiasm for the project and his admiration for director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He wrote, "Thank uuuu Loki! I have been wanting to work with you since Kaithi! Absolutely excited for our journey ahead. Lokesh! Looking forward to sharing screen space with Thalaivar!!"

This announcement underscores Nagarjuna's enduring popularity and substantial market value in the film industry. Commanding a Rs 24 crore fee for his role in Coolie, Nagarjuna continues to demonstrate his commanding presence and stardom in Indian cinema. As fans eagerly await more updates, Coolie is shaping up to be a major cinematic event.