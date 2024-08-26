Mirror Image of Thalli Manasu Movie

The movie "Thalli Manasu" is presented by the renowned director Mutyala Subbaiah under the banner of Mutyala Movie Makers. This film marks the debut of his son, Mutyala Anant Kishore, as a producer in the film industry.

The main characters in the movie are played by Rachita Mahalakshmi, Kamal Kamaraju, Satvik, and Sahitya. V. Srinivas (Sippy), who has extensive experience in the direction department working with several famous directors, is making his directorial debut with this film.

The shooting of Thalli Manasu, which began a few days ago, is progressing rapidly. Key scenes related to the heroine's house were filmed at B.H.E.L. in Hyderabad. Important scenes featuring Rachita Mahalakshmi, Satvik, Sahitya, Devi Prasad, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others have already been shot.

Producer Mutyala Anant Kishore shared that 30 percent of the shooting has been completed, and the entire film will be wrapped up in a single schedule. He also mentioned that editing work is being carried out simultaneously with the shooting.

Mutyala Subbaiah, the presenter of the film, highlighted that "Thalli Manasu" reflects the emotions of a mother and is closely tied to real family issues. Director V. Srinivas (Sippy) added, "It is a compelling family story centered around a middle-class mother, exploring her struggles and conflicts."

The film features Raghubabu, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sahitya, Vaishnavi, Deviprasad, Adarsh Balakrishna, Shanthakumar, Gautham Raju, Devisree, Jabardasth Phani, and others in significant roles.