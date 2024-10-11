Mathu Vadalara 2 OTT release date announced: When and Where to Watch?

Matthu Vadalara 2", starring Sri Simha and Faria Abdullah, is all set to release on Netflix. This hilarious movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit film "Matthu Vadalara". Director Ritesh Rana has done an excellent job in making this film a box-office success.

"Matthu Vadalara 2" will start streaming on Netflix at midnight on October 11. It is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The comedy entertainer also features Satya and Vennela Kishore in important roles. With its riveting story plot and rib-tickling comedy, "Matthu Vadalara 2" is a film no comedy buff will miss. Here's the time to chuckle with "Matthu Vadalara 2" on Netflix!

