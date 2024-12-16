Lavanya Tripathi to Star in Sathi Leelavathi, Directed by Tatineni Satya

Actress Lavanya Tripathi is all set to star in the upcoming film Sathi Leelavathi, directed by Tatineni Satya. The film's title was announced on December 15, coinciding with Lavanya's birthday, along with heartfelt birthday wishes from the team.

Lavanya Tripathi, known for her versatility and ability to portray diverse roles, will once again captivate audiences in Sathi Leelavathi, where she takes on a new and exciting character. The film's production is set to begin shortly, with further details expected to be unveiled soon.

The movie features music composed by Mickey J. Meyer, cinematography by Binendra Menon.