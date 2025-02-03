Varun Tej Joins Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan for Sathi Leelavathi Launch

Lavanya Tripathi and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan’s upcoming film, Sathi Leelavathi, was officially launched with a Pooja ceremony at Ramoji Film City on Monday. The film, produced by Nagamohan Babu M and Rajesh T. Tatineni, is being made under the banner of Aanandi Art Creations and marks the beginning of a new production venture, titled Production No:1. The movie is directed by Satya, known for his work on Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and Shiva Manasulo Shruti.

The Pooja ceremony was attended by a host of notable personalities, including Mega Prince Varun Tej, film presenter Gemini Kiran, producers Harish Peddi, V. Ananda Prasad, Anne Ravi, and senior director TLV Prasad. During the event, producer Harish Peddi gave the first clap, while Varun Tej switched on the camera, and TLV Prasad directed the first shot of the film.

Director Satya shared that Sathi Leelavathi is a romantic drama designed as a feel-good entertainer, aimed at appealing to a broad audience. He added that the fresh pairing of Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan will be one of the major highlights of the film. The regular shoot of the film is set to begin immediately.

Producers Nagamohan Babu M and Rajesh T. expressed their gratitude to the attendees and thanked Kiran for his ongoing support. They mentioned that the script deeply connected with them and that they believe the film will resonate with audiences of all age groups.

The regular shooting of Sathi Leelavathi has officially begun, and the team promises more updates in the coming days.