Kalki 2898 AD won't have any pre-release event - not in Andhra Pradesh, not in Hyderabad. The recent Mumbai event is the be all and end all of it.

The epic dystopian sci-fi action drama is going to entertain the viewers with a grand Release Trailer, which will drop at 6 pm on June 21st, 2024.

The Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film might also skip a presser in Hyderabad. Prabhas' fans have been waiting to listen to him for the past many years. He didn't give any interviews ahead of the release of Salaar and Adipurush. Kalki 2898 AD would have been a nice opportunity for him to express himself during promotional events.

Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. It is nearly 3 hours long in its run-time.

The film will be released in theatres on June 27th, 2024 with extensive premieres (on June 26th) in the North America. The number of premier shows are to the tune of 3,333.