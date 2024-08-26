 Kalinga Release Date Locked!

Dhruva Vaayu, who gained recognition with his film Kerosene, is now testing his luck as both the lead actor and director with the upcoming film Kalinga. Produced by Deepthi Kondaveeti and Pruthvi Yadav under the banner of Big Hit Productions, the film has already generated significant buzz. The teaser, posters, glimpses, and songs have all caught the audience’s attention. The makers held an event to announce the film’s release date as September 13th.

Speaking at the event, Dhruva Vaayu said, “The hype around ‘Kalinga’ increased with the teaser and poster alone. Business deals were already closed in all areas since the content has been well-received. This is not going to be a regular movie. It will please everyone with all the ingredients incorporated in it such as emotions, love, comedy, horror, and thriller. For those who haven’t seen the teaser or songs, check them out on the T-Series YouTube channel. The content and screenplay are very tight. No Telugu movie has explored this concept before. I am confident that this film will be appreciated in theaters. Our movie is releasing on September 13.”

Producer Deepthi Kondaveeti said, “Akshay has already shared half of what ‘Kalinga’ is about. Vamsee will share the rest. Our film will be out in theatres on September 13. You will leave the theater with a great feeling of satisfaction. ‘Kalinga’ is Dhruva Vaayu’s idea, and we just supported him.”

Producer Pruthvi Yadav said, “‘Kalinga’ has turned out wonderfully. We shot a significant portion in outdoor and forest locations. Akshay, the cinematographer, did an excellent job. Dhruva Vaayu ensured the film was completed without any compromises. Our film is releasing on September 13. Everyone should watch it.”