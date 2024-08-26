DPL T20: Arya's historic ton leads South Delhi Supertstarz to big win over Purani Dilli 6

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Priyansh Arya scored the first century of the tournament as South Delhi Superstarz registered a memorable 88-run win over Purani Dilli 6 in the 15th match of the Adani Delhi Premier League T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday.

The tournament's current leading run scorer Priyansh Arya, was the star of the match as he etched his name in the history books by scoring the first-ever century of the DPL T20. His unbeaten 107 off 55, featuring nine fours and seven sixes, powered the team to a mammoth total of 235/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, Purani Dilli 6 managed to score only 147/9 in 20 overs as South Delhi Superstarz delivered a disciplined bowling performance. Digvesh Rati was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with impressive figures of 3/13, while Vision Panchal and impact player Anshuman Hooda took two wickets each.

South Delhi Superstarz built on the momentum established by their batters as they defended the total with tight bowling. Kuldip Yadav removed Arpit Rana (29 off 19) on the last ball of the Powerplay, leaving Purani Dilli 6 at 43/1.

Digvesh Rathi then wreaked havoc as he scalped three wickets in his two consecutive overs. He dismissed Keshav Dalal (15 off 10) and sent skipper Lalit Yadav packing (0 off 1) in the 12th over and removed Arnav Bugga (36 off 37) in the 12th over, reducing Purani Dilli 6 to 90/4.

Vansh Bedi showed resilience with a quickfire 27 off 12 balls but was caught at third man by Sumit Mathur in the 14th over off Vision Panchal. Mayank Gusain (6 off 10) and Sambhav Sharma (0 off 4) were the next to fall in the 15th and 16th overs, respectively. By the final strategic break, Purani Dilli 6 were out of the contest, having lost seven wickets with 123 runs on the board.

Shivam Sharma (6 off 6) was dismissed by Deepanshu Gulia in the 18th over, while Aayush Singh Thakur was removed in the final over by Anshuman Hooda, who bowled a tidy over as South Delhi Superstarz registered a dominating win.

After being asked to bat first, South Delhi Superstarz got off to a flying start as openers Sarthak Ray and Priyansh Arya took the team's total to 52 in the Powerplay.

Ray played aggressively, while Arya adopted a more cautious approach. The duo quickly advanced the team's total to 100. However, Ray missed out on his half-century by just one run, as he was caught and bowled by Shivam Sharma in the 12th over. In the same over, Arya reached his fifty in 34 balls.

Arya then partnered with Ayush Badoni and dominated Purani Dilli 6 bowlers as they scored at a blistering pace. By the 17th over, Badoni had completed his fifty in just 18 balls, with the team cruising at 184/1. He was dismissed in the following over, but in form, Arya continued towards a big total. He combined with Tejasvi Dahiya to bring up the team's 200-run mark in the 18th over.

In the penultimate over, Arya brought up his century in just 53 balls. Dahiya contributed a quickfire 18 off 8 before falling in the final over, while Arya's free-flowing strokes helped South Delhi Superstarz post a mammoth total of 235/3 in 20 overs, surpassing the tournament's overall highest team total scored by themselves just yesterday.

For Purani Dilli 6, Prince Yadav scalped two wickets and conceded 41 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores:

South Delhi Superstarz 235/3 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 107*, Ayush Badoni 56; Prince Yadav 2-41) beat Purani Dilli 6 147/9 in 20 overs (Arnav Bugga 36, Arpit Rana 29; Digvesh Rathi 3-13) by 88 runs

