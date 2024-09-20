Jani Master Confesses to Harassment, Assault: Remand Report

Jani Master Remand Report

Tollywood choreographer Jani Master has been remanded for 14 days by the Upparapalli court as he faces allegations of sexual harassment. He has been transferred to Chanchalguda jail. Several key details have emerged from the remand report, which states that Jani Master has admitted to the crime in the sexual harassment case.

The report indicates that the victim has known Jani since 2019. In 2020, he allegedly sexually assaulted her in a hotel in Mumbai. He reportedly brought her on as an assistant with malicious intent. At the time of the assault, she was only 16 years old, and their acquaintance has lasted for over four years.

During this time, he allegedly assaulted her multiple times and threatened her not to disclose the incidents to anyone. He also used his influence to prevent opportunities from coming her way. The remand report notes that Jani Master's wife also threatened the young woman. It appears that after the 14-day remand, Jani will not be able to escape punishment.