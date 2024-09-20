BJP provoking communal riots in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), Sep 20 (IANS) Accusing the BJP of instigating and provoking communal riots in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday charged that the party was responsible for the unrest.

Speaking to the media at the Mysuru airport on the repeated stone-pelting incidents during the Ganesh Visarjan, CM Siddaramaiah maintained that the question of the media is wrong. “Do you know how many Ganesh idols were installed and immersion processions are being taken out in the state? The questions should not be asked without proper facts and figures,” he slammed.

The Chief Minister stated that there were around 60,000 Ganesh idol installations this year in the Karnataka state. Only two incidents of violence were reported. Stone-pelting took place in Davanagere city, and riots occurred in Nagamangala town. In both incidents, the negligence by the police was evident. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) had been suspended in this regard, he added.

When asked about the Lokayukta not investigating the de-notification cases against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa since 2021, the Chief Minister responded that yesterday (Thursday), ministers including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Santosh Lad released documents related to the case.

He said that the land involved in the de-notification case was highly valuable and that Kumaraswamy had de-notified it for his close relatives. Despite officials declaring the process illegal, it was still done. The related information will be collected and reviewed, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is not accusing anyone. Kumaraswamy has always been a "hit-and-run" person who never reaches a logical conclusion with any accusation he makes. He urged Kumaraswamy to act responsibly.

When asked about the delegation of MLAs meeting him in connection with the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna, he stated that several ministers and MLAs from the Vokkaliga community had met him today (Friday) to request that the three cases registered against MLA Munirathna be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He added that he would discuss this with the Home Minister, G. Parameshwara.

Siddaramaiah further announced that renowned senior writer Hampa Nagarajaiah has been invited to inaugurate this year’s historical Dussehra festival to be celebrated in Mysuru city.

Regarding the re-examination for gazetted probationary posts, the Chief Minister said that instructions have been given to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to conduct the exams as soon as possible. He also mentioned that he had spoken to the Home Minister regarding the request to raise the age limit for constable posts from 27 years to 33 years.

