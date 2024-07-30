GoI-backed MESC ties up with Producer Bazaar to train assistants in cine field

With the film industry largely being unorganised, workers like assistant directors, assistant camerapersons, and assistant editors are not able to get their due recognition and government benefits. For instance, when the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the world, this unsung force of cinema industry struggled a lot to receive assistance due to lack of enrollment in government records.

Talking about the partnership, Vijay Dingari, Co-Founder and CBO of Fipchain Technology Pvt Ltd said, "Media & Entertainment Skills Council is conducting this training across India and we are so happy to partner with them in the south. The training will soon start for workers in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. We are sure this course will immensely benefit assistants of various trades of entertainment field."

Producer Bazaar, powered by Fipchain Technology Pvt Ltd, is a groundbreaking media tech platform that seamlessly integrates Web2 and Web3 technologies. Through its innovative approach, Producer Bazaar facilitates the buying and selling of intellectual property (IP) rights associated with movies and other content, revolutionizing the entertainment industry.