Film Chamber Election Results Disappoint Dil Raju

Telugu film producer Venkata Ramana Reddy, popularly known as Dil Raju, faced a setback when the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) election results were announced on Sunday.

The polls for the President election were held at the chamber this morning. Total votes for the TFCC President are 48 while the majority mark was 25.

Tagore Madhu lost to his nearest rival and film distributor Bharat Bhushan in the TFCC President elections. He lost the election by 12 votes as Bhushan secured 29 votes. Ashok Kumar defeated YVS Chowdary with a difference of 10 votes for the Vice-President post. Bhishan is a top film distributor from North Andhra.

Tagor Madhu’s loss in the election is being seen as a setback for the outgoing President Dil Raju who had pinned hopes on Madhu for the top job. The film producer had suggested three names including Prasanna Kumar and C Kalyan for the President’s post, however, he faced opposition as some members wanted to see a member from Andhra Pradesh take up the President’s role at the TFCC.