Kerala woman shot at by masked female attacker

Thiruvananthapuram, July 28 (IANS) A woman was injured and admitted to the government hospital here after she was fired at allegedly by a masked female attacker.

The injured was identified as Shiny (39) of Vanchiyoor in the state capital city.

According to Bhaskaran Nair, father-in-law of the victim, a woman, who was wearing a hood and had her face covered, arrived at their residence here on Sunday morning and enquired about Shiny.

The woman informed Nair that there was a courier for Shiny and that it could be handed over only to her after getting her signature.

Shiny came out and when she was about to receive the courier, the woman fired at her and in a reflex she put out her right hand and was injured in the palm. The masked woman immediately fled from the spot.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar, who reached the spot, told mediapersons that the firing was done with an air gun. He said that the police have commenced a detailed investigation.

Shiny is working as a Public Relations Officer with a government body. Her husband is working in the Maldives.

