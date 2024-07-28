Tokyo, July 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tokyo on Sunday ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

EAM Jaishankar and US Secretary Blinken hold talks in Tokyo

"Great to catch up with Antony Blinken in Tokyo today. Our bilateral agenda progresses steadily. Also had a wide ranging discussion on regional and global issues," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

"Look forward to attending the Quad FMM tomorrow," he added.

Just before arriving in Tokyo, both Blinken and EAM Jaishankar were in Laos for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meetings.

The foreign ministers of the four Quad countries — India, the US, Japan and Australia — will hold their eighth meeting in Tokyo on July 29 to review and build on continuing initiatives and announce deliverable outcomes.

"The foreign ministers meeting will be an opportunity for the Quad partners to reaffirm our commitment to delivering concrete benefits to the Indo Pacific region,” said Camille Dawson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the US State Department, earlier this week.

"Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the people of the region and that is reflected in the initiative that the quad is promoting by listening to the priorities our regional partners and harnessing the considerable resources of our four countries," she said.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

