Anthrax outbreak kills three in Uganda

Kampala, April 11 (IANS) Uganda's Ministry of Health said Friday that an anthrax outbreak in the northeastern and western regions of the country has left three people dead and several others hospitalised.

The ministry noted in a health situation update report that two deaths, one laboratory-confirmed case and another suspected patient, were identified in the western Ugandan district of Buhweju, with 11 others suspected to have the disease in the district.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old female died of suspected anthrax in Moroto district in the northeastern part of the country.

The cause of death was attributed to the consumption of meat from a cow that had died three days earlier in Apetawoi village and was sold raw at the Chokolias community market, said the health authority.

"It is reported that all the people who ate the meat, about 25 in number, got ill with similar signs and symptoms, though less severe than the deceased," it said.

In the western district of Kabale, seven people are suspected to have anthrax, according to the report, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last September, at least three people were killed and over 43 cases reported following an anthrax outbreak in the southwestern Ugandan district of Kanungu.

Several livestock deaths were also registered, including 65 heads of cattle, 10 goats and three sheep. A mass vaccination of livestock in the district was launched to curb the spread of the disease.

A quarantine on the sale of livestock, including cattle, goats, sheep, pigs and related products, was imposed in Kanungu since the outbreak of anthrax in the district was announced on September 17.

Anthrax is caused by a bacterium called bacillus anthracis and primarily affects herbivorous animals, although other mammals and some birds can also contract it. Humans generally acquire the disease through contact with infected animals or exposure to contaminated animal products, according to the World Health Organisation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.