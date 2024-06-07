Dinner Date: Madhavan and Wife Sarita Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

June 6 marked a special day for R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje as they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Madhavan shared a picture of their dinner date on social media to commemorate the occasion. The heartwarming photo shows his wife giving him a tight hug from behind as they pose for a selfie. Their son, Vedant, also posted a family picture on Instagram to wish his parents a happy anniversary.

In response, Madhavan lovingly acknowledged his son's post, calling him their biggest achievement and blessing. The couple also received well-wishes from friends, including Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband.

On the professional front, Madhavan was last seen in the movie 'Shaitaan' and is gearing up for his next project, a sports drama titled 'Test.' Excitingly, there are reports of him sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in the highly-anticipated film 'Shankara.'