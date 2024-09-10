Devara Trailer Review: Bland, Gets Poor Talk! Fans Disappointed

NTR's Devara Part 1 trailer opened to a lukewarm response. Fans were shocked by the bland nature of the trailer, which failed to satisfy Tarak's mass following. After the blockbuster success of RRR, expectations for Devara had skyrocketed. However, based on social media reviews and comments, Koratala seems to have fallen short of those expectations.

The Devara trailer appears formulaic, with the film's content and writing seemingly playing a spoilsport. NTR is seen in dual roles, but even that feels predictable. Writer-director Koratala Siva tries hard to make an impact, but the trailer fails to deliver. While the production scale is impressive and the film boasts a strong team of technicians, cast, and crew, it doesn’t quite hit the mark.

Janhvi’s portion also falls flat, while Saif Ali Khan and Bobby Deol’s roles barely make an impact in the trailer. Anirudh's background music also falters. Overall, the Devara trailer has poured cold water on the high hopes of both fans and the trade.

We’ll have to wait for the final movie in theaters to draw a conclusion. Devara Part 1 is set to release on September 27.