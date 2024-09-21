Devara Ticket Rates Hiked, Special Shows Permission Granted in AP, Govt issues GO

NTR's Devara is all set to release on September 27. Ahead of Devara release, the Andhra Pradesh government has officially announced that it will allow special screenings for the movie and also granted permission to hike ticket prices. After the blockbuster success of Janatha Garage, NTR and director Koratala Siva are coming together again for Devara. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tollywood debut with this film, while Saif Ali Khan plays a pivotal role.

The film, being a pan-India release, has been made with a large budget, and with that in mind, the production team approached the Andhra Pradesh government regarding ticket prices and special shows. In response, the government has issued a special government order (GO) detailing the ticket price hike and permissions for additional screenings.

Ticket Prices and Special Show Permissions: The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for a midnight show at 12 AM on the day of Devara's release, along with six additional screenings on the first day. For the following day, five screenings are allowed, and this arrangement will continue for nine days with extra shows.

In addition to the extra shows, the government has approved a ticket price hike. For single-screen theaters, the first-class tickets will be increased to Rs 110, and the lower-class tickets will go up to ₹60. In multiplexes, the ticket price will be raised to ₹135. Including GST, the total ticket price for Devara will be ₹225 in single-screen theaters and ₹320 in multiplexes. These increased prices will be in effect for 14 days starting from September 27.