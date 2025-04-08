IPL 2025: Change in mindset working beautifully for Kohli, feels Gavaskar

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar hailed Virat Kohli's 67-run knock in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 12-run win over Mumbai Indians, noting that the right-hander's intent to play lofted shots much earlier in the innings worked beautifully for him.

Kohli led the RCB charge with a classy 67 off 42, his second half-century of the season, while skipper Rajat Patidar’s 64 off 32 and Jitesh Sharma’s quickfire 40 off 21 powered the visitors to a commanding 221/5 against MI.

Kohli, showcasing vintage flair, welcomed Jasprit Bumrah by clobbering a six over mid-wicket before bringing up his second half-century of the season, launching Vignesh Puthur into the stands. His sensational knock came to an end when he fell victim to Hardik Pandya in the 15th over.

"The big difference over the last season and a half has been his intent to play lofted shots much earlier. Earlier, those lofted shots would come later in the innings, but now he’s looking to take risks from ball one, and that’s making a huge difference. Bowlers who were prepared for his drives and flicks are now seeing the ball going over the infield for boundaries. That change in mindset has thrown the bowlers off, and it’s working beautifully for him.”

In reply, MI skipper Pandya (42 off 15) and Tilak Varma (56 off 29) launched a sensational counterattack after the top order collapse, threatening to pull off a stunning chase. But Krunal Pandya (4-45), Yash Dayal (2-46) and Josh Hazlewood (2-37) came good with the ball to restrict Mumbai Indians to 209/9, sealing the 12-run win to end their 10-year drought at Wankhede Stadium.

Gavaskar lauded Krunal’s performance while defending the score for RCB and said his bowling reminds him of one of the greatest Indian all-rounders, Vinoo Mankad.

"I've always admired him for the sharpness with which he plays his cricket and in his thinking. He makes up with his temperament for any minor deficiencies he might have — and frankly, he doesn’t have too many. He’s a fine batter and a clever bowler. When he bowls, he actually reminds me of how Vinoo Mankad used to be.

"Mankad wasn’t a huge turner of the ball, but he had subtle variations — line and length, changes of pace, occasional bounce, and even a high full toss kind of beamer. Krunal Pandya has that same kind of variety. No wonder the captain had the confidence to hand him the ball for the final over. That kind of trust speaks volumes," said Gavaskar.

RCB have won three of their four games so far and are sitting third in the table. They will next play Delhi Capitals (DC) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

