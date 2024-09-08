Deepika Padukone trolled for THIS reason!

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone delivered a healthy baby girl on Sunday, September 8. Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer Singh have become proud parents to a baby girl.

Meanwhile, the actress is being targetted by the social media users for not wearing mangalsutra and bindi during her recent visit to Siddhivinayak Temple last week. The actor couple visited the temple in Mumbai on Friday ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. They wanted to seek blessings ahead of Deepika’s pregnancy. Deepika was seen wearing a green Benarasi saree while Ranveer chose an off-white kurta pyjama.

The photos of the couple’s temple visit soon surfaced on Deepika Padukone’s fanpage on X. Several netizens have started commenting on these photos:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/uQKTJlHD1G — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) September 6, 2024

One user said, “Nonbelievers headed to a Hindu Mandir ! No bindi , no sindur. I’m probably had meat before she they went there. Why are these anti-Hindu people allowed to enter?”

“Her mother has really not brought her up well . Visiting a temple with husband and no mangalsutra. That when she is a Konkani. What exactly was she so busy with ?” commented another.

“Nice to see that you had darshan of Ganpati Bappa. Some people are trolling Deepika for Bindi and Mangalsutra, I ask them whether some women are more loyal if they wear Sindoor, Bindi and Mangalsutra?? I have found the opposite in many places so I said,” commented the third user.