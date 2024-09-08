Moeen Ali was wonderful character who put dressing room at ease, says Mark Butcher

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Former England cricketer Mark Butcher reflected on Moeen Ali's international retirement, saying everyone has always talked about how the off-spin all-rounder would keep the dressing room at ease with his wonderful character.

In a decade-long international career, Moeen played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is for England, amassing 6678 runs, and 366 wickets across all formats. He also signs off as a 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup winner. His last international game was England's semi-final defeat to eventual champions India at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Guyana in June.

"He was very much a utility for England throughout his career. You think about how he started playing for Worcestershire and he was a part-time off-spinner and England were so in need of a specialist spin bowler that could bat. He was there on merit as England's No 1 spin bowler."

"With the bat he was incredibly pleasing on the eye and had some wonderful moments. When you think about him as a player you remember the shots, you don't necessarily remember the innings. You see the beautiful cover drive and pick up over square leg.

"From everyone you speak to talking about Mo, it's about what a wonderful character he was and someone who put everyone at east in the dressing room. He was a deep thinker about the game," said Butcher to Sky Sports Cricket ahead of day three’s play in England-Sri Lanka Test at The Oval.

Moeen also became the first British Asian cricketer to captain England during a T20I against Australia in 2020. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain said Moeen was a role model for his community, along with leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

"Moeen was role model for within his community. He spoke about when he was growing up parents might want you to become a doctor or something, but he and Adil Rashid have shown that there are so many different avenues for people from that community. He's a very honest cricketer and when you speak to him he talks about brain fades and how he has played some great shots and some not so great shots."

